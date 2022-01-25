Former Beeb News boss: The BBC needs to ‘stop making lower grade stuff’

Former head of the BBC has warned the broadcaster to “stop making lower grade stuff” as the licence fee battle endures.

Roger Mosey explained to the Radio Times that the corporation should avoid making content that will clutter TV and refrain from making “schedule filler” programmes.

Instead, the current Master at Cambridge University said the BBC needs to focus its efforts on “fewer, bigger and better” shows, which viewers will be willing to pay a fee for.

In his mind, this means focusing on shows that only the BBC can make: like Wimbledon or Strictly Come Dancing.

Mosey told the Radio Times: “What might be jettisoned would be all new programmes in daytime TV – it could be farewell to Father Brown – and it may be that it’s finally time to merge BBC2 and BBC4 to make a single better-resourced channel.

“Netflix would kill to be able to launch a drama to millions of people simultaneously at 9pm on a Sunday night. But the controllers have cluttered up the schedules with tired formats.”

The comments come after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries last week confirmed the licence fee is to be frozen at £159 for two years, until 2024, after which it will rise in line with inflation for the following four years.

Dorries also alluded to the ongoing talks around the future of the licence fee, suggesting that the next decision about it “would be the last”.