Former Bank of England governor Carney eyes Canadian PM role

Former governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, takes a drink during the quarterly Inflation Report press conference at The Bank of England in London on November 3, 2016.(/ AFP / POOL / Kirsty Wigglesworth (Photo credit should read KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney is eyeing up the soon-to-be vacant role of Canada’s next Prime Minister.

The Canadian-born economist confirmed he is considering the position in an interview today, following Justin Trudeau’s announcement that he will resign after nine years yesterday.

Outside his residence at Rideau Cottage, in Ottawa, Trudeau said “internal battles” mean that he “cannot be the best option” in the next election. He will stay on as prime minister until a new leader of the Liberal Party is chosen.

Carney was appointed as the Bank of England’s governor in November 2012, serving until 2020 when the current governor Andrew Bailey took over.

He was the first non-Briton to hold the position since the Bank’s founding in 1694, with his tenure overseeing a turbulent period that included Brexit.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Carney said: “I’ll be considering this decision closely with my family over the coming days.”

The economist, who served in many roles before and since his governorship, including as an adviser to Trudeau, is currently chair and head of impact investing at Brookfield Asset Management.

Before taking over at the Bank of England in 2013, he served as the head of the Canadian central Bank from 2008-13. He is currently chair of the board of Bloomberg and the UN special envoy for climate action and finance.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party also recently announced Carney would lead a taskforce on economic growth.