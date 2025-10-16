Former Aviva chief executive dies in car crash

Aviva said it was "devasted by the loss" of David Barral

The former UK boss of insurance giant Aviva has died in a car crash, after his vehicle collided with a tree.

David Barral, who held senior roles as Aviva Life and Pensions, was driving his Aston Martin when it crashed on the A58 between Bardsey and Collingham just outside his native Leeds on Tuesday.

“We are all absolutely devastated at the loss of the most wonderful man,” his family said in a statement. “Rest in peace David, we will all miss you so, so much and you will always fill our hearts. We love you.”

Barral, 63, spent over 15 years at Aviva, the FTSE 100 insurance and pensions group now led by Dame Amanda Blanc. He was made chief executive of the firm’s UK and Ireland life arm in 2011, a role which held for four years before stepping into a succession of chair and non-executive roles.

Over a 30-year career, Barral held roles including non-executive chair at Virgin Wines between 2014 and 2018, and sat on the boards of Embark Group and Curtis Bank, according to his Linkedin.

A spokesman for Aviva said: “We are devastated by the loss of David. His contributions to the company and the broader business world were immeasurable.

“Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team is appealing for anyone who saw Tuesday’s collision, or the car’s movements in the immediate moments leading up to the disaster, to contact them via 101, quoting reference 13250591258.