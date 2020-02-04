Coronavirus: Foreign Office urges all British citizens to leave China

The Foreign Office has urged all British nationals in China to leave the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Foreign Office is advising against “all but essential” travel to mainland China and today recommended that all Brits who are able to leave the country do so.

Read More: What is the coronavirus and how dangerous is it?

Read More: Will the coronavirus outbreak have a long-term impact on the Chinese economy?

“The safety and security of British people will always be our top priority,” said foreign secretary, Dominic Raab.

“As such, we now advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimise their risk of exposure to the virus. Where there are still British nationals in Hubei Province who wish to be evacuated, we will continue to work around the clock to facilitate this.”

It is estimated that just under 30,000 British citizens are resident in China, with around 200 to 300 in Hubei province.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

However, the UK has begun to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan — the city in Hubei where the outbreak originated. That means the total number of Brits in Hubei is now likely to be lower.

UK authorities have overseen two flights evacuating a total of 95 British nationals from China.

The Foreign Office is advising against all travel to Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Some staff and dependents from the British embassy and consulates are also reportedly leaving China. Essential staff, including those providing consular assistance, will remain.

Read More: FTSE 100 extends recovery from coronavirus sell-off

The Foreign Office’s updated travel advice says: “The British Consulates-General in Wuhan and Chongqing are currently closed. If you’re in China and able to leave, you should do so. The elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions may be at heightened risk.”

The guidance also notes that airlines including Virgin Atlantic and British Airways have suspended flights to and from mainland China, and warns: “other commercial airlines are still operating, but it may become harder to access departure options over the coming weeks.

