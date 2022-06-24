Flying high: 10,000 UK jobs supported as BAE Systems cashes in with £500m order for Spanish fighter jets

Eurofighter Typhoon, the most advanced multi-role combat aircraft available on the market today, built by a four-nation European consortium including BAE Systems. It provides 24/7 year-round protection of the UK’s sovereign airspace on Quick Reaction Alert and is regularly deployed on air policing missions to protect Baltic airspace, operating at extremely high readiness no matter what the conditions. Image shows a Royal Air Force Typhoon taking off from BAE Systems’ flight testing facility in Warton, United Kingdom. For further details on Eurofighter Typhoon, visit: https://www.baesystems.com/en/product/typhoon Credit: BAE Systems

Thousands of UK jobs will be supported thanks a mammoth order from Spain for a new fleet of 20 fighter jets, with BAE Systems cashing in £500m of a £1.5bn contract.

The major purchase to expand Spain’s armed forces was announced in Berlin this week, and will increase the number of Typhoons in Europe to just under 550.

BAE leads the design, development, manufacture, upgrade and support for Typhoons in the UK is is set to cash in due to the order.

The defence giant is responsible for making over a third of components for every Spanish jet, including its front fuselage and tail, in a major contract worth half-a-billion pounds.

The Typhoon Major Units facility at BAE Systems’ site in Samlesbury, Lancashire, UK. BAE Systems produces more than a third of the major units for every Typhoon including the front fuselage.

The firm said work is now underway on production of components in Samlesbury and Warton, Lancashire, with more than 5,000 BAE Systems employees directly support the Typhoon programme in the UK, supporting more than 10,000 jobs in the UK.

Final assembly of the aircraft will be undertaken by Airbus in Getafe, Spain, with the Eurofighter consortium set to deliver the jets with new electronic scanning radar technology.

“The Spanish Government’s commitment to purchasing additional Typhoons reinforces its position as one of the world’s most successful combat military aircraft”, said Andrea Thompson, managing director – Europe & International for BAE Systems’ air sector.

“The fact that an existing Typhoon operator is committing to buying additional aircraft only reinforces their confidence in the aircraft and its performance.

Thompson, who is also chair of the Eurofighter Supervisory Board, said: “Our people will now work alongside our Eurofighter partners to ensure we provide the Spanish Air Force with the aircraft it needs to secure its skies for decades to come.”