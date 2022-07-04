Flying above 2019: Ryanair posts busiest month ever with nearly 16m passengers in June alone

Ryanair had its busiest month ever in last month, flying 15.9 million passengers.

Its load factor reached 95 per cent for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and topped previous records set in May this year.

The budget airline said it operated over 88,500 flights in June, and expects to fly 15 per cent more passengers this summer than in the same busy period in 2019.

It said it will carry a record 165 million passengers in the year to March 2023, compared to its 100 million in the year to March 2022.

The news comes despite ongoing travel disruption at UK airports.

Last month, Ryanair’s boss Michael O’Leary said that the UK Government should send in the army to relieve pressure from airports.

“Bringing in the army, which they do and many other European airports, would, at a stroke, relieve the pressure on airport security and would mean that people have a much better experience – not just this weekend, but for each weekend over the next three, four months,” O’Leary told the Telegraph.