Coca Cola launches music content platform featuring international artists

Coca Cola is launching a music platform with content from emerging music stars from across the globe, including Ari Lennox and Griff.

The beverage giant’s Coke Studio platform builds on a program that initially launched in Pakistan in 2008.

In the platform’s debut release on YouTube, a film titled ‘The Conductor’ features seven artists collaborating to rework the Queen track ‘A Kind of Magic’.

The drinks titan has released the film in a partnership with Universal Music Group, with five of the artists involved signed to its record labels and a sixth with its Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) division.

“Coke Studio is a direct extension of Coca Cola’s Real Magic philosophy,” said Pratik Thakar, head of global creative strategy and content at Coca Cola.

“It celebrates the unique ability of music to unite and uplift and provides a connection point for fans around the world to come together and enjoy a new experience.”

After launching in Pakistan, the Coke Studio platform has racked up 11m YouTube subscribers, with launches in Africa and the Philippines.

“We believe it has the potential for exponential growth, and today we’re excited to introduce it to a wider global audience, using the reach of our iconic brand to help bring new audiences to some extraordinary artists,” Thakar added.

The platform’s inaugural launch artists include Grammy nominated R&B singer Ari Lennox, British singer Griff, and K-Pop girl brand TRI.BE.

Other artists on the list include Turkish electro-pop producer Ekin Beril, Latin urban pop artist Mariah Angeliq, Nigerian singer and producer Tems, and Canadian Indian rapper Tesher.