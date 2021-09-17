Flyer girl outside Liverpool Street station becomes LinkedIn sensation

An intern handing out flyers outside Liverpool Street station in the City has gone viral on social media after posting a picture of herself online.
Anya Jackson, who is currently doing a work placement for dating app Thursday, wrote on LinkedIn: “I did say in my CV that I am prepared to go out of my comfort zone… kinda regret that now!”
Her post has been shared thousands of times by City workers and Londoners.
Also Read:
Going underground: London has a new tube map
Going underground: London has a new tube map