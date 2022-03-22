Flybe sets April as restart date with half a dozen routes serving capital’s airports

Flybe announced operations will resume on 13 April.

Flybe announced today it will restart operations from mid-April, more than two years after its collapse.

The regional carrier said that, starting from 13 April, it will operate up to 530 flights per week across 23 routes, serving airports such as Belfast City, Heathrow and Birmingham.

“We think our new flights will benefit everyone who wants low fares and more flights to go on holiday and visit loved ones,” said chief executive Dave Pflieger.

“Our new network will also ensure better regional connectivity inside the UK and between various UK and EU regions.

“The new Flybe team has worked tirelessly over the past year to create an airline that delivers on price, schedule and choice.”

The announcement comes after Flybe said last week it would go back on sale, announcing a full list of routes and destinations, City A.M. reported.

The group, once the UK’s biggest regional carrier, was put into administration in March 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Its business and assets were purchased a year later by shell company Thyme Opco.