Flora and My Mate Alfie look ready to Dance in Sprint Cup

My Mate Alfie (pink cap) finished second at the Curragh last time out.

SPRINTERS take centre stage this Saturday at Haydock as the Merseyside track hosts the Group One Sprint Cup (3.35pm).

The sprinting division has been a real guessing game this season, with no one horse stamping their dominance.

French-trained Lazzat looked to be some way ahead of the British sprinters when winning the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Ascot, but then put in an underwhelming effort at Deauville last time.

Jerome Reynier’s four-year-old still looks the most likely winner of this contest, but with rain in the air, the race likely to cut up and the sprint division anyone’s at the moment, the value lies elsewhere.

Impressive Ayr handicap winner, Almeraq is a dark horse in here and he could be up to making an impression at this level.

However, the William Haggas yard have already supplemented Sky Majesty for the race, so I would have slight reservations about Almeraq turning up.

FLORA OF BERMUDA is a filly that saves her best for when there is some cut in the ground.

She finished a half-length third in last season’s Champions Sprint at Ascot on a soft surface and could be peaking towards the end of the season once again.

While she ran no sort of race in the July Cup last time, before that she finished just over three lengths behind Lazzat at Ascot on ground that was probably too lively for her.

She ran well when fifth in this last year, despite not getting the splits, and now returning to softer ground, another good effort looks likely.

With that in mind, I’ll be siding with her each-way at 16/1.

Looking further down the market, Ger Lyons’ MY MATE ALFIE is another who could run a big race.

He’s been going well in Ireland this season, including when impressing behind Bucanero Fuerte in the Group Three Phoenix Sprint Stakes last month.

That looks decent form, and with an easy surface set to suit, odds of 40/1 underestimate his chance.

Haydock’s Old Borough Cup (3.00pm) is always a competitive staying handicap.

Just two weeks after York, it’s may be common conception that this race comes too soon for horses that ran there, but recent history suggests otherwise, with three of the last 10 winners having run in the Ebor on their previous start.

That stat heightens interest in SHADOW DANCE, who was well fancied at York, but found the ground too quick for him.

On his two career runs on ground with firm in the going description, he has bombed out, so it’s worth putting a line through his run on the Knavesmire.

However, he still travelled well into that race, in the manner of a horse that had a good bit in hand of his mark, and being dropped a pound will do no harm.

Roger Varian has his team in great form at the moment, so Shadow Dance is a strong selection at 7/1 to put his York disappointment behind him.

Unbeaten SNOW MASTER is a horse that interests me at an each-way price of 14/1 in Haydock’s opening Superior Mile (1.15pm).

Trainer Tom Dascombe has always considered him a Group horse, and although he’s had his injury struggles, he’s won impressively on both his starts to date.

The yard can clearly ready him to win first time up, and that could be the case once again on Saturday.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Snow Master e/w 1.15pm Haydock

Shadow Dance e/w 3.00pm Haydock

My Mate Alfie e/w 3.35pm Haydock

Flora Of Bermuda e/w 3.35pm Haydock