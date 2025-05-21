The Place where stories are born known as the home of British journalism, FSQ runs from the Royal Courts of Justice in the west to Ludgate Hill in the east.

Established in February 2022, Fleet Street Quarter embraces fascinating areas such as Chancery Lane, Holborn, Ludgate Hill and New Street Square. Set amongst a backdrop of beautiful architecture, the area is home to a whole host of iconic cultural locations, hotels, restaurants, bars and cafés, including St. Bride’s Church, Dr. Johnson’s House, London’s Silver Vaults and the City of London Gin Distillery.

The area is almost famous for its pubs, including Editor’s Tap, Old Bell Tavern, Old Bank of England and one of London’s oldest, Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese, many of which have been known to be frequented by literary geniuses such as Charles Dickens, W.B. Yeats, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Dr Samuel Johnson, creator of the first English Dictionary.

Urban Farmer Project A Sustainable Urban Farm in the heart of Fleet Street Quarter The Fleet Street Quarter and Landsec have partnered with London’s Community Kitchen, founded by former chef Taz Khan, MBE, to launch the Urban Farmer Project in the City of London. This pioneering initiative seeks to address pressing climate challenges by transforming food that would […]