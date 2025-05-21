Urban Farmer Project

A Sustainable Urban Farm in the heart of Fleet Street Quarter

The Fleet Street Quarter and Landsec have partnered with London’s Community Kitchen, founded by former chef Taz Khan, MBE, to launch the Urban Farmer Project in the City of London. This pioneering initiative seeks to address pressing climate challenges by transforming food that would have become waste into nourishing meals for those facing food insecurity while also providing sustainable solutions for urban food production.

Combatting food waste and poverty, the Urban Farmer Project will utilise surplus ingredients to create nutritious meals for some of London’s most vulnerable communities. Collaborating with Thomas Franks Foundation and City Harvest, a major London surplus food distribution centre, the Urban Farmer Project kitchen will create over 20,000 meals for those in need during the Christmas season alone.

Located at the former bar within Landsec’s new Hill House development*, just north of Fleet Street, the Urban Farmer Project will serve as a dynamic marketplace, educational hub and events space dedicated to tackling food poverty and widen access to sustainable farm produce. The Urban Farm Project will also function as a showroom for circular economy practices and advanced food-growing technologies such as hydroponics.

The Urban Farmer Project is a meanwhile use initiative which temporarily uses space at the vacant Hill House development to support both the local community and the environment.

Key features of the Urban Farmer Project include:

· Urban Farming – Square Mile Farms and the Urban Farmer Project team will exhibit cutting-edge hydroponics technology and grow produce on-site. They will cultivate 5kg of microgreens per month – equivalent to 200 servings and 15kg of greens per month, including spinach, kale and basil. Hydroponic farming allows for faster growth and higher yields than traditional growing methods.

· Sustainable Artist Installations – The first installation is PLANTATION by Polish artist Alicja Patanowska (19 November – 11 December), a series of hand-made porcelain elements designed for growing plants, herbs and vegetables using hydroponics when combined with repurposed drink glasses. PLANTATION explores the nexus of art, agriculture, and sustainability, inviting reflection on our collective responsibility toward the environment.

· A Sustainable Arts and Culture Community Hub – In partnership with Das Das Box, Mert Firat UN DP Ambassador for Turkey and the BBC Academy, enriching the cultural landscape of the Square Mile. During the day, it will provide a creative art space for children, and in the evening, it will host events for artists and community groups, inviting them to explore and learn about food sustainability.

· Farm Shop – Celebrating the best of British agriculture and local artisan food producers featuring products such as Enfield Veg Co, Lee Valley Honey, and Caple Manor Wines.

· Monthly Farmers Market – Bringing together communities, this market will support local farmers and foster connections among those dedicated to sustainable food practices.

· WasteLab – Providing live plastic recycling demonstrations, featuring 3D printers that transform plastic bottles into new products, and educational programmes to engage local schools.

Read more Eastern City Community Fund 2025: Supporting Local Change

· Workshops and Events – Focused on sustainability and the arts, promoting environmental awareness.

· Podcast Studio – Fostering meaningful dialogue and discussion with local leaders on urban challenges and solutions. Established under the name Seeds of Harmony, it will be produced in collaboration with BBC Academy.

· Support for Local Farmers – The Urban Farmer Project will serve as a platform for local farmers to showcase and sell their high-quality produce, thus promoting British agriculture and sustainable food choices.

A Collective Response to Global Challenges

The Urban Farmer Project embodies a collaborative approach to addressing the climate crisis and advancing the United Nations Development Programme’s Sustainable Development Goals. By creating a space that champions sustainability, community resilience, and cultural enrichment, this initiative demonstrates how local actions can contribute to global efforts against climate change and social inequality.

Lucy French, CEO of Fleet Street Quarter BID: “Sustainability and building a connected community are at the heart of our Fleet Street Quarter ambitions. Working with our incredible partners to activate this meanwhile space to positively impact our area and the local community is so exciting. It is a coalition of the willing working together to drive positive change, setting collaboration, climate and community at the heart of an urban centre. Watch this space!

Oliver Hunt, Development Director at Landsec: “The Urban Farmer Project will open up parts of Hill House to create an exciting new place for the community. Not only will the Urban Farmer Project directly tackle food insecurity in the city, it will also be a space where people come together to learn, socialise and create.”

Taz Khan MBE, Founder of London’s Community Kitchen: “We aim to empower the community while tackling food poverty, creating an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. This project is a vital step toward fostering a sustainable future.”

Starting from Tuesday 19th November, the Urban Farmer Project will be open to the public from 10am-4pm seven days a week. The project is supported by Square Mile Farms, Das Das Box, BBC Academy, Thomas Franks, City Harvest and WasteLab.

The Urban Farmer Project is open now at 18 Wine Office Court, EC4A 3JR.