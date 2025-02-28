Five of the best Easter Breaks to book for April sunshine

Crete’s local traditions make it a special place to celebrate Easter

The Easter Break is coming up quickly, and even though the holiday is later in the calendar month than usual this year, it’s still a good idea to book an escape that has guaranteed sun.

Here are five places to spend your Easter Break for something a little more relaxed than endless rain and drizzle.

Crete

The Greek Orthodox traditions awaken Crete at Easter time. There are ceremonies and the opportunities to feast communally with locals across the island. The Minos Beach Art Hotel, one of the island’s original five-star resorts, is promoting a week of Easter celebrations commencing on 17 April where guests get to try traditional Cretan arts and crafts, like decorating the Epitaphios with floral petals and learning about island history. Also get involved in a traditional egg-dyeing session and join an Easter pastries workshop. When the activities are over, focus on the stunning weather and next-level beaches. minos-beach-art-hotel.com

Easter Break ideas around the world

Maldives

The Wands, Wings and Easter Things package at the Amilla Maldives offers a five-night stay in a Lagoon Water Pool Villa and Easter-themed activities throughout the trip for children and adults. Included also is champagne, daily breakfast buffet, a la carte dinner every evening, a dolphin cruise and more. The weather in the Maldives in April is blissfully hot. Cool off on the hotel’s private beach or check into the spa if swimming in your private pool becomes passe.

Albania

Albania is balmy in April, and the burgeoning destination has some of the prettiest and underrated beaches within a short flight of Britain. But there’s more to Albania than deserted strips of sand: over the Easter period, between 10 – 21 April, an arts festival that is travelling the world on a boat will be moored in the beachfront city of Durrës. After mooring in Malta, Italy, France, Spain and Morocco, the Art Explora festival will offer galleries and artistic workshops all on board the boat. The idea is to make art accessible for everyone from their “cultural odyssey in the Mediterranean sea”. artexplora.org

China

It might be a long flight, but China has a load of tempting attractions over Easter. The Huangshan and Zhangjiajie National Parks have gorgeous spring flowers in peach, plum and cherry blossom tones, and the weather is perfect for a soak in the natural hot springs. Enjoy hikes leading to incredible vistas and quaint villages like Hongcun, as well as the winding pathways of the Tianzi Mountain Nature Reserve. Cazenove+Loyd run a twelve-night trip with costs, accommodation and meals included for £9,950 per person.

Or forget the sun and get freezing cold instead

The French ski resort of La Plagne runs an epic annual Easter egg hunt that involves hunting a lifesized Easter bunny who rewards with chocolates. The hunt takes place on Easter Sunday which this year falls on 20 April, check meeting points on Facebook. Ski lifts are still open and those long lunches on the mountain taste better when you’re bathed by the spring sun. Les Balcons de Belle Plagne apartments have availability for the Easter period.