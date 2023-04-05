Easter is better than Christmas. Here’s why

Chop off the top half of an Easter Egg, put it flat on the table, then take a step back and look at it. That chocolatey mound is the hill I’m willing to die on while I repeatedly insist that Easter is better than Christmas.

Think that no one actually celebrates Easter unless you’re religious? It depends how you define celebrate. If celebrating for you means going to the pub, you’re in luck.

While Christmas for many of us means being holed away with family for a seemingly infinite stretch of days where escaping is impossible, Easter is a speedy family affair. A quick roast, then plenty of time to get back to your friends.

As for that quick roast, even that even trumps Christmas! Who wants four helpings of dry turkey when you can gorge on chicken? Easter dinner is Christmas dinner but better.

This speedy getaway from family will free up more time for all the celebrating you have to do. With two bank holidays bookending the Easter weekend, there are four (four!) opportunities for a night out. Thursday to Sunday. That’s more than poxy old Christmas, with its one extra bank holiday and expectations of hard toil until the evening of Christmas Eve.

What I’m saying dear reader is that striking the balance on Easter weekend is far easier than it is at Christmas. Without the lofty expectations of 25 December, we can gleefully fly about the place visiting friends, family and still have time for ourselves.

Did I mention that Easter happens in spring? Christmas feels like something of a culmination of the year which gives Christmas – I’ll admit – one point on Easter. But then Christmas gifts its supporters with January, February and March, like some awful punishment for eating too many chocolate coins.

On the contrary Easter gives us hits of endorphin through sunshine that make us feel like we’ve guzzled a handful of party highs.

Oh, and Jesus was reborn again on Easter Monday, so if you’re one of the 46.2% of English or Welsh people who identify as religious, that’s another reason to crack open another egg. Cheers and happy incredibly long weekend.

