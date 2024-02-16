Five London Fashion Week events normal people can attend

London Fashion Week returns from today

Sure, so the big shows are some of the most exclusive tickets of the year – but there are plenty of London Fashion Week events you can attend even if you haven’t got front row Burberry seats.

London Fashion Week returns from 16 – 20 February, starting today, and department stores, museums and galleries are throwing events to celebrate. LFW’s City Wide Celebration is a programme of events open to the public, so you can browse all the events here, or scroll down for a few we’ve picked out.

Here are five London Fashion Week events you can attend this week as the event celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Hear designers speak at Selfridge’s

The department store has a whole range of events and panel discussions with famous designers and industry legends, including Charli Howard, Paul Swaby and Aaron Esh. The events are all priced at £5 too so it’s brilliant value for money. selfridges.com/GB/en/features/info/stores/events

Go to an Alexander McQueen catwalk show

McQueen is inviting real people – not just celebs but us ordinary lot – to go to his catwalks for London Fashion Week 2024. Tickets for the catwalk this season begin from £75 including an exclusive preview of the Designer collection. It’s at the beautiful St John’s Church in Holland Park from 7pm on 17 February. Buy tickets online.

See a whole load of iconic looks at the Museum of London Docklands

Their current exhibition Fashion City examines the influence of Jewish fashion on London, through the sartorial styles of Bowie to Princess Diana. Exhibitions also take you inside a traditional tailors’ workshop and down Carnaby Street in the midst of the Swinging Sixties. Until 14 April, buy tickets online.

Go to an event on the evolution of shopping

One for people who work in retail and fashion, the LDC X FAIRE event looks at recent shopping data trends in this panel talk about the transforming face of shopping. A panel of experts will discuss how brands can succeed in 2024 using consumer insights, technology and data.

Lone Design Club, 4 Slingsby Place, WC2E 9AB, Tuesday 27 February 6pm – 8pm. Sign up here.

Rent a new look for the week

The rental and resale platform MY WARDROBE HQ is hosting a pop up where people can go in and rent looks to wear for LFW. Hundreds of British and global brands will be displaying clothing available for hire.

1 Warwick Street, W1B 5LR, Friday 16 February – Tuesday 20 February, Friday 10am – 3pm in-person, then Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday you can view and choose pieces online. Please RSVP here.