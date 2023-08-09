Five amazing wines to buy this August

CANDOVER BROOK BRUT £37 CANDOVERBROOK.CO.UK

Bursting onto the English wine scene with a gold medal from the International Wine Challenge and Best Newcomer at the Wine GB Awards, Candover Brook is one to watch. This sparkling Brut is beautifully balanced with a delicate fruity, floral finesse.

ISOLE E OLENA CEPPARELLO 2020 £80 BERRY BROS & RUDD

An exemplary Super Tuscan that transports you to the hot rolling hills of Tuscany with its rich notes of blood orange, dark plums, ripe cherries and a lingering sweet spice finish. Smooth and suave, it’s a wine that makes an impression as soon as you open the bottle.

Read more: Humble Grape’s founder on the best London restaurants to book now

MISCO RISERVA CASTELLI DI JESI VERDICCHIO RISERVA DOCG CLASSICO £60 PETERSHAM CELLAR

Slick with stone and ripe lemon peel, this is a grown-up Verdicchio that has been enhanced by careful ageing in an Italian region that has been making these wines since the 14th Century. Beautifully delicate white blossoms and a lick of sweet almond biscotti. Pure enjoyment.

IBIZKUS TOTEM ROSE £40 WANDERLUST WINE

From the party island of Ibiza this singular rosé is something (wonderfully) different, with its struckmatch, savoury quality and sophisticated structure. Tasted blind you could easily mistake it for a white, but the fine red fruits and herbs are there. A beautiful wine to pair with food.

Read more: Tom Sellers restaurant review: New opening Dovetale deserves a Michelin star

CHAMPAGNE CASTELNAU BRUT £33.81 THE WINE SOCIETY

An extremely refined champagne with a joyfully bright effervescence and light biscuit notes.

Castelnau manages to offer excellent value for Champagne but without scrimping on quality. This wine feels like a secret shared by those in the know