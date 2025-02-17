First privately financed nuclear project begins licensing

The ONR’s notice follows seven months of engagement and is a critical milestone in Last Energy’s bid to build the 20 MWe microreactors.

A US start-up has formally entered the running to build four micro-nuclear plants in South Wales without a dime from the taxpayer.

Washington-based Last Energy on Monday announced confirmation from the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) that it had entered the nuclear site licensing process for the plans.

Last Energy’s proposals are the first privately financed project to be admitted into site licensing in the UK in a sector that has traditionally relied on subsidies. The South Wales nuclear site is also the first to undergo licensing since the Torness Power Station in the 1970s.

The company estimates the project will create 100 local jobs and produce the equivalent energy consumed by around 244,000 UK homes each year. It intends to bring the micro modular nuclear units into service on a vacant site in Bridgend County, which formerly housed the coal-fired Llynfi Power Station.

Monday’s announcement comes as the UK government looks to revatilise its nuclear power sector and replenish an ageing fleet of reactors using niftier technologies.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced a series of policy reforms earlier in February aimed at streamlinging nuclear planning.

“We are pleased to officially enter site licensing with ONR, as we continue to make tangible progress toward the delivery of our first microreactor in Wales,” said Michael Jenner, CEO of Last Energy UK.

“This is another critical milestone necessary to unlock nuclear power at scale in the UK, which will help meet growing energy demand and alleviate grid restraints.

“We appreciate ONR’s efforts during early engagement, which has allowed us to accelerate through the process swiftly.”

Last Energy first obtained control of the South Wales site in October and accepted a grid connection offer from National Grid in January.