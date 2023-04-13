First ever Harry Potter TV series officially confirmed

The series will be produced by Max, formerly HBO Max (Photo: Warner Bros)

The first ever televised series of the Harry Potter books has been confirmed.

A 30 second clip was made available by Max, formerly HBO Max, featuring the original Harry Potter music from the film franchise, the Harry Potter logo and a graphic of Hogwarts.

It has long been rumoured that a televised version of the Potter books would be due to come out.

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

JK Rowling, the author of the books, will be executive producing the series, and said in a statement that “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

David Heyman, producer on the original 8 films, is in discussions to executive produce the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter who broke the story.

“The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for,” read a statement from Max.

The statement continued to say that the series will feature an all-new cast “to lead a new generation of fandom,” with each season being “authentic” to the books. The series will features “fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations” familiar with the franchise.

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content declined to comment on JK Rowling’s controversial stance on transgender people, but added: “Our priority is what’s onscreen. The Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive about love and acceptance, and that’s our priority, what’s on the screen.”

There is already much criticism from critics and fans who are against Rowling’s involvement in the future series.

There is as yet no date for the release of the series.

