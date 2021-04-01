First dedicated COVID vaccination site opens in Square Mile

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

The City of London Corporation is delighted to welcome the first, dedicated COVID vaccination site in the Square Mile.

The Boots pharmacy site is located at 120 Fleet Street and will begin vaccinating patients from Friday 2 April. It will support the NHS to deliver COVID vaccinations to yet more City residents and City workers, thousands of whom have already had their first vaccinations.

Those who have not yet been vaccinated will be invited directly by the NHS or, if they are in an eligible group, they can book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Boots pharmacy at 120 Fleet Street by visiting www.NHS.uk/covidvaccine or ringing 119. You must have a vaccine appointment before turning up.

City of London Corporation Policy Chair Catherine McGuinness said:

“We are delighted a community pharmacy COVID vaccination site has opened at Boots, 120 Fleet Street – it is the Square Mile’s first, dedicated COVID vaccination site.

“Thousands of people living in the City have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, and we would encourage all those still waiting to be vaccinated to take up their offer as soon as they are invited.”

All COVID vaccines are available free of charge from the NHS. You will never be asked to pay for a vaccination and everyone in an eligible group can be vaccinated regardless of whether they are registered with a GP or their immigration status.

They have been through rigorous clinical trials, tested on hundreds of thousands of people in the UK and worldwide, and have been approved by the British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Getting your vaccine as soon as you are offered it will protect you, your family, and those you care for.

See www.NHS.uk/covidvaccine for the current eligibility criteria.