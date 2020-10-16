Finnish Prime Minister leaves EU summit as a 'precautionary measure'

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced this morning she was leaving the EU summit in Brussels to fly back to Finland as a “precautionary measure,” after one of her colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

Marin shared her departure on Twitter, and has asked Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to represent Helsinki’s views during the EU talks.

According to multiple reports, Marin attended a meeting at the Finnish parliament on Wednesday along with lawmaker Tom Packalen who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Marin is the second EU leader to leave this week’s summit. European Commission president Ursula van der Leyen went into self-isolation yesterday after one of her staffers tested positive for COVID-19.