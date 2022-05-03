Finncap tops broker rankings amid intense market competition

Mid-market advisory firm Finncap remains the top broker in the Broker AIM Client Rankings, despite losing nine customers in an intense market characterised by growing competition.

The latest rankings guide, published by Adviser Rankings, reflects data up to April 6, reveals a market dominated by movers and shakers challenging the established leaders.

Singer Capital Markets has moved up to third place with 68 AIM clients and WH Ireland are still in second place after adding two clients.

Liberum Capital has added the most new clients – four in total and up to joint 7th from 9th last quarter.

In the FTSE AIM 100 rankings, Numis Securities dropped two clients which allowed Peel Hunt to take joint first place, and they also take 2nd in the market -cap rankings table.

Peel Hunt has also moved up to 2nd in the FTSE AIM UK 50 rankings – Jefferies added three FTSE AIM 100 clients, which moved them up to 5th with Stifel Nicolaus Europe.

They added Warehouse REIT in the FTSE AIM UK 50 to move up to joint 4th with Berenberg.

As for the Auditor AIM Client Rankings, PKF Littlejohn continued its progress up the client rankings and has now overtaken both PwC and Grant Thornton to take 2nd place by most number of AIM clients.

They now also share 1st place in the Basic Materials client rankings with BDO.

The ‘Big Four’ has also lost a significant chunk of its AIM market share – including 10 clients this quarter.

BDO takes outright 1st place in the FTSE AIM 100, as erstwhile joint leader and also take 1st place by the market-cap of its AIM 100 clients too.

They also added two FTSE AIM UK 50 clients while EY added one to take 2nd place.