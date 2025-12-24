Financial stability before glory: Why professional sport must grow up

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: A fan of Sheffield Wednesday holds a protest banner depicting the image of Dejphon Chansiri, owner of Sheffield Wednesday, following the team's defeat in the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday at The Valley on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Professional sport has never looked richer or felt more fragile. Revenues are growing, valuations are rising, and private capital is circling like never before. Yet beneath the surface, financial fragility remains endemic.

Too many clubs – across football, rugby, cricket and beyond – are one bad season, one failed owner, or one missed broadcast deal away from serious distress. We have reached a point where sustainability is no longer a technical accounting issue; it is the defining leadership challenge of modern sport.

Over the past year, this reality has been laid bare through our work at Leonard Curtis, particularly in the finance reports I have co-authored on English rugby and county cricket.

These studies show a sector still structurally reliant on benefactor funding, short-term fixes and emotional decision-making. Windfalls, whether from private equity, franchise sales or new ownership, provide breathing space, not immunity. Without discipline they simply postpone the next crisis and we lurch from one club administration to another – just look at the situation that has unfolded at Sheffield Wednesday, once a giant of the English game.

Professional sport and the uncomfortable truth

The uncomfortable truth is that sporting ambition has consistently outpaced financial reality. Wage-to-revenue ratios remain stubbornly high. Cost bases have inflated faster than underlying income. Too many owners still chase success first and sustainability second, believing promotion, qualification for a higher competition or silverware will somehow solve the numbers later. History tells us otherwise. Success built on unstable foundations rarely lasts, and when it collapses, it takes communities, employees and supporters with it.

This is where fans, often unknowingly, play a critical role. Supporters understandably demand signings, squad investment and visible ambition. The pressure to ‘have a go’ can be intense, particularly in promotion races or relegation battles. But financial sustainability is not the enemy of ambition; it is its precondition. A well-run club that invests within its means, builds infrastructure and develops talent is far more likely to deliver long-term success than one gambling on short-term gains, and our research proves it.

We need a cultural shift in how financial decisions are perceived. Balance-sheet prudence should not be framed as a lack of ambition. It is a signal of competence. Fans increasingly understand concepts like profit and sustainability regulations, licensing, and financial fair play. That literacy matters and informed supporters can hold owners to account not just for results on the pitch, but for the resilience of the organisation itself.

Owners, meanwhile, must evolve. Professional sport is no longer a hobby, nor simply an extension of personal identity or ego. It is a complex business operating in volatile markets with significant social responsibilities. Emotional decision-making, panic spending, sentiment-driven retention, or ignoring structural losses, is among the biggest risks to club survival. The most effective owners are those who separate passion from process: setting clear strategies, insisting on financial controls, and aligning sporting objectives with sustainable business models.

Lessons to learn

Our work at Leonard Curtis consistently highlights the same lesson across sports: sustainable clubs prioritise recurring revenues, disciplined cost control and transparent governance. They invest in infrastructure, data, people and systems; not just players.

They understand that capital injections are tools, not solutions, and crucially, they plan beyond the next season. This is also where education has a vital role to play. Universities such as UCFB are not simply feeding talent into the industry; they are shaping its future leadership culture.

The next generation of executives, directors and owners must be fluent in finance, governance and risk, not just commercial growth or brand building. Responsible leadership in sport requires the ability to make unpopular decisions today to protect organisations tomorrow.

Professional sport will always be emotional. That is its power. But emotion cannot be the operating system. If clubs are to survive and thrive in an era of rising costs, regulatory scrutiny and investor expectation, financial stability must sit at the heart of decision-making.

Supporters, owners and leaders all have a role to play. The question is whether we are willing to accept that sustainability, not spending, is the true marker of ambition in modern sport.

Professor Rob Wilson is a lecturer in applied sport finance, and is dean at UCFB