Finally here: Elizabeth line Bond St station to open on Monday

(Photo/Andy Silvester via Twitter)

The long-awaited Elizabeth line is one step closer to completion as Bond Street station is set to open its doors to millions of travellers next Monday.

The station – whose final operations are currently underway ahead of the opening – will relieve congestion at Oxford Circus and give a boost to the West End by accommodating 140,000 daily passengers.

Dee Corsi, chief executive of New West End Company, said the station’s opening was a “key driver in returning to our historic £10bn annual turnover.”

“With direct access from Heathrow and key destinations, we hope the opening of Bond Street station will act as further encouragement for Londoners and international visitors alike to come and spend time in the district,” she added.

Services will initially run every five minutes Monday to Friday but, starting the following week, trains will increase to every three to four minutes Monday to Sunday.

Daily direct trains from Heathrow, Reading and Shenfield will begin on 6 November.