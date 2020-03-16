Finablr raises going concern doubts as shares suspended

Payments company Finablr has raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern as trading in its shares was frozen by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).



In a dramatic update to the stock exchange this morning, Finablr also announced this morning that its chief executive Promoth Manghat was stepping down, and that it had uncovered around $100m (£81m) of possible undisclosed financing.



Finablr said it estimated that $100m in cheques may have been used as security for financing arrangements for the benefit of third parties.



Shares in the Travelex owner had fallen 9.89 per cent this morning before the Financial Conduct Authority agreed to suspend trading following uncertainty over the financial holdings of founder BR Shetty.



Finablr last week launched an internal investigation into its financial situation and said it would take steps to tackle a liquidity squeeze.



The payments company warned this morning that as a result of the liquidity squeeze and discovery of the undisclosed financing, its board is unable to accurately assess Finablr’s financial position.



“[Constraints] have become amplified and have now reached a point where they are having a material adverse impact on the company’s operations, including resulting in the company no longer being able to provide certain payment processing services,” it said.



“There is a material uncertainty about the group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the company added.



Trading in Finablr’s sister company NMC Health was suspended last month after the hospital operator revealed secret guarantees benefitting companies owned by two of its major shareholders.



Shares in NMC had collapsed after US short seller Muddy Waters issued a report criticising the company’s accounting and governance in December. The FCA is investigating the company’s finances.

