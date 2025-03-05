Fifa asks Coldplay to curate first ever World Cup final half-time show

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Fifa is introducing a half-time show for the 2026 World Cup final and has asked Coldplay singer Chris Martin to help curate a selection of artists to perform.

The half-time show is a staple of NFL’s Super Bowl and, with the next World Cup final set to be held in the US, Fifa is importing the spectacle into its own blue-riband occasion.

“This will be a historic moment for the Fifa World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” said the governing body’s president Gianni Infantino.

Infantino, who made the announcement on Instagram, did not reveal whether the half-time interval would be extended to accommodate musical performances.

The Super Bowl half-time show typically lasts around 15 minutes but the interval is longer to allow for the often elaborate stage set-ups to be put up and taken down.

The 2026 World Cup final is being held at the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets NFL teams.

Martin, along with Coldplay’s manager Phil Harvey, will be “working with [Fifa] to finalise the list of artists who will perform”, Infantino added. It has not been confirmed whether the multi-award-winning British band will be part of the show.

Coldplay have previously played at major sporting events, including the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony and before the 2011 Champions League final at Wembley.

Musical performances have become a part of the Champions League final build-up, and have featured the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa and Alicia Keys.

Attempts to incorporate American razzmatazz the last time the country hosted the men’s World Cup included Diana Ross missing a penalty during the opening ceremony.

North America has the bulk of fixtures in 2026 but some games are also being played in Canada and Mexico.