Monday 10 June 2019 9:26 am
Ferguson dips on concerns over US market
Worries about the US economy weighed on Ferguson shares this morning, analysts said, as the company announced a $500m buyback. The plumbing company, which does 85 per cent of its business in the US, escaped effects of a potential US slowdown in the quarter. But future concerns helped drive shares down 3.9 per cent, said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.
Ferguson decided to return cash to its investors today, announcing a $500m share buyback.
The move shows that the company has confidence in its own ability to generate cash, said Hunter. It follows a $632m generation last quarter.
But, he added, it is also a sign that the company thinks returning the cash to its shareholders is better than any obvious reinvestment.
He added “Any current signs of a faltering US economy are not affecting Ferguson in any meaningful way, although the spectre of a slowdown remains, as evidenced by the initial share price reaction to these numbers.”
