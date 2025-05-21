Federer bringing Laver Cup back to London in 2026

Roger Federer helped to devise the Laver Cup, which is returning to London in 2026

The Laver Cup will return to London next year, when the O2 Arena will host the Ryder Cup-style tennis event for a second time.

It comes four years after the capital last staged the competition, where Roger Federer chose the competition to bid an emotional farewell to the sport.

“My final match in 2022 was filled with emotion and unforgettable memories,” said Federer, who helped to devise the Laver Cup.

“Being surrounded by my team-mates, who were also my greatest rivals, it was everything I could have hoped for.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to such a meaningful place, this time as a fan, and experiencing the incredible Laver Cup atmosphere once again.”

London will be the first city to host multiple editions of the Laver Cup when it returns in September 2026. Previous host cities have included Prague, Chicago and Geneva.

What can London fans expect from Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup sees six top European players compete against six players from the rest of the world. Europe have won five out of the seven editions of the tournament so far.

The 2025 edition is set to take place in San Francisco from 19-21 September. This year’s lineup is expected to include top Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz and Germany’s Alexander Zverev representing Team Europe, captained by former French player Yannick Noah.

Team World is set to showcase Americans Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton, with Andre Agassi as captain.

No British player has taken part in the competition since 2022, when Team Europe included three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray and current world No90 Cameron Norrie.

There will be no Murray or Federer on court next year, but organisers will be hoping Britain’s Jack Draper takes to the stage.