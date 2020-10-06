FCA bans sales of crypto-derivatives to retail consumers

The Financial Conduct Authority has announced rules banning the sale of derivatives related to certain types of crypto-assets to retail consumers.

The ban will affect the sale, marketing and distribution of any derivatives – including contracts for difference, options and futures – as well as exchange traded notes that relate to unregulated cryptoassets.

The measures, which will affect derivative trading of tokens such as Bitcoin, Ether and Ripple, will come into force on 6 January 2021.

The FCA cited the “inherent nature of the underlying assets, which means they have no reliable basis for valuation” in its reasoning.

The regulator further warned that features such as extreme volatility in the market, the prevalence of financial crime in the secondary market and “inadequate understanding of cryptoassets by retail consumers” could leave retail consumers at risk of sudden and unexpected losses.

Sheldon Mills, interim Executive Director of Strategy and Competition at the FCA, said: “This ban reflects how seriously we view the potential harm to retail consumers in these products. Consumer protection is paramount here.”

The FCA estimate the ban will save retail consumers around £53m.

