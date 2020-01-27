The FBI and US federal prosecutors have reportedly sought to interview Prince Andrew about his links to Jeffrey Epstein, but have not yet received a response.



The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York revealed the prince’s lack of cooperation during a press conference about victims of human and sex trafficking.



In response to a question from a reporter, Geoffrey S. Berman said the Duke of York had provided “zero cooperation”. Berman did not say say when the request for an interview had been made.



Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties last year amid the fallout from a disastrous interview over his links to the late billionaire paedophile.



In a statement issued late last year, the Duke had said he was willing to help law enforcement agencies with their enquiries into Epstein.



“Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” his statement said.

Epstein took his own life in a Manhattan jail cell last year, while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficing and conspiracy. He had been accused of sexually exploiting dozens of women and girls.



In a separate case in 2008, the billionaire had pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution, serving 13 months in a Florida county jail.



The case last year brought renewed scrutiny over Epstein’s links with prominent figures including Prince Andrew, who he met in 1999.



One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Guiffre, has said Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew — an accusation the prince denies.



City A.M. has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

The FBI referred a request for comment to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which declined to comment.

