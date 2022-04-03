Fast fashion: Shein raising funds at £100bn after IPO plans delayed amid Russia conflict

Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein is reportedly eyeing a funding round at a valuation of some $100bn.

The Gen Z e-commerce giant is in talks with potential investors to raise around $1bn, according to a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bosses are still mulling over the plans, with potential for details to change, including the size of the fundraising and valuation.

Shein’s ambitions for a New York listing were put on hold due to volatile capital markets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters news agency reported last month.

The retailer’s founder had been looking at a citizenship change in order to dodge proposed tougher rules for offshore IPOs in China.

A company spokesperson told Reuters last month that it has no plans for an IPO.

With ultra low prices, Shein has become one of largest online fashion sites since it launched in 2008.

The company was valued at around $50bn in early 2021 after the pandemic accelerated a trend towards buying clothes online.