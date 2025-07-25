Fan travel surges ahead of Lionesses’ Euros final

With England’s Euros defence getting underway on Saturday, how does women’s sport convert online fandom into ticket sales?

England’s journey to the Women’s Euro 2025 final is not only energising the nation – it’s powering a sharp uptick in travel bookings, with fans preparing to cross Europe to cheer on the Lionesses.

Trainline, Europe’s leading train ticketing app, has reported a 27 per cent surge in UK bookings to Basel, Switzerland, since the Lionesses’ semi-final win on Tuesday.

Sarina Wiegman’s squad are set to face Spain in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s World Cup final – a rivalry that’s fast becoming one of football’s fiercest.

Sarah Helppi, UK Country Director at Trainline, said: “After the Lionesses’ sensational semi-final win, fans are on the move, with a surge in bookings to Basel for the Women’s Euros final.”

“With football on track to come home, supporters, families and friends are seizing the chance to be part of the moment.”

Supporters heading to Switzerland are being urged to prepare accordingly.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued updated travel advice, including passport and insurance checks, and announced consular support across the eight Swiss host cities.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The Women’s Euros promises to be a spectacular event with legions of fans travelling across Switzerland.”

“We’ve issued practical advice to help people have a safe and enjoyable trip and get behind our home teams”, he added.

With free public transport on matchdays for ticket holders, and fan zones across host cities, Switzerland is bracing for an influx of UK fans keen to witness history repeat itself.

The Lionesses are aiming to lift the trophy for a second time, three years after their Wembley triumph.

England’s route to the final hasn’t been straightforward after coming from behind on two separate occasions to eventually win.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses have the chance to become just the third team to lift the Women’s Euros for a second time on Sunday.