Lionesses final: Tax windfall expected from beer sales

The Lionesses final alone will generate around £500,000 in duty for HM Treasury,

The Women’s Euro final this Sunday could bring a £5m boost to the UK economy, with an extra 1m pints expected to be poured as fans cheer on the Lionesses — but British pubgoers will pay over 10 times more in beer duty than their Spanish counterparts.

New figures from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) estimate that the final alone will generate around £500,000 in duty for HM Treasury, while Spain would pay just £48,000 for the same volume of sales.

“The pub has forever been regarded as a home away from home, especially for sports fans, so it’s no surprise that people will be flocking to the pub to cheer on our fantastic Lionesses”, said Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA.

“However, UK pub goers will pay over ten times more in beer duty than Spain – a totally unfair situation which highlights why Government must use the Budget to reduce beer duty.”

Spike in beer sales

The UK’s beer economy has benefited from a windfall this month, with a heatwave and a packed live sports schedule including Wimbledon finals, test cricket and rugby internationals – all expected to drive sales across pubs, bars and supermarkets.

The BBPA said it expects the entire Women’s Euros tournament to generate 2.6m extra pints in the UK, delivering an overall £13m economic uplift.

But industry leaders warn that rising costs and international tax disparities are threatening the long-term competitiveness of the UK’s beer and pub sector.

The UK pays the fourth-highest beer duty among competing nations, nearly three times the European average, and faces a slew of new business costs introduced in April, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) packaging rules and increased employment costs.

“This reduction [in beer duty] would help unlock the sector’s potential to drive even more growth for the economy, boost jobs, and means our communities aren’t paying more than our European neighbours”, McClarkin added.

With the average pint in the UK now edging above £5, the BBPA is calling on the new Government to commit to cutting beer duty, reforming business rates and easing post-Budget cost burdens that have hit brewers and landlords hard.