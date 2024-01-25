Famed business newspaper to ditch pink newsprint

One of Europe’s leading business newspapers is set to ditch pink print – with the additional cost of printing on the funny-coloured pages no longer economically sensible.

Norwegian business paper Dagens Næringsliv, which opted for the pink newsprint back in 1989, has said that it can no longer afford the additional costs.

“Paper editions are still important to DN,” the paper’s editor in chief told Norwegian media outlet Medier24.

“But print must be profitable. Now the cost of maintaining pink paper on weekdays is too great, and white paper is significantly less expensive. That is why we have decided to make this move now,” Janne Johannessen continued.

The weekend edition of the paper switched from pink to white a few years ago.