Faith restored: Gothic-style converted church goes on sale for £2m in Brighton

City workers hoping to escape the capital can look to Brighton for a ubiquitous converted church.

The two bedroom property on Queensbury Mews, in the city’s desirable BN1 postcode, is on sale on RightMove, with a guide price of £2m.

Its listing says it combines “the most wonderful mix of both contemporary interior design,” while also “containing a wealth of its rich period charm and unique story.”

The plot of land was bought for just £735 in the mid-1800s, with French and Brightonian Protestant communities raising money for the building.

The church was officially dedicated as the French Protestant church of Brighton in 1887, just one of a pair of its kind in England.

Now, the property boasts features including lancet windows and a time capsule set into the main stone foundation, containing items associated with Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.

Readers interested in viewing the property are asked to contact Joey Hansen at Mishon Welton on 01273 778877.