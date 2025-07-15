Fair chance Angellica will come good in the Hackwood

Richard Hughes celebrated Group One success for the first time last weekend.

OFTEN when assessing a race for an ante-post selection several horses catch the eye, but Saturday’s Hackwood Stakes (2.57pm) from Newbury strikes me as a contest where nothing looks to hold flawless claims.

Regional is a standout on form, having finished third behind American Affair in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He does need quick ground to be seen at his best though, and with a strong possibility that heavy showers could hit the already-watered Berkshire track, guessing the going come Saturday is almost as difficult as finding a winner of this.

One that would be interesting if the rain comes is Kind Of Blue, but his form in two starts this season has left much to be desired, despite starting as favourite both times.

Comments from trainer James Fanshawe hint at doubts about whether he has trained on this season, and that’s enough for me to swerve him.

The lack of a jockey booking suggests that Iberian won’t take his chance, while nine-year-old Khaadem is a horse that often needs his first run of the season.

Instead, I’m willing to take a swing at huge odds of 25/1 with the Richard Hughes-trained FAIR ANGELLICA.

She ran no sort of race last time out at Newcastle, trailing home ninth of nine, but I’m always willing to forgive a horse one bad race, especially on what can be a bit of a specialists’ track.

The form of her previous run, when winning a Listed contest at Salisbury, looks good as she finished ahead of a strong group of rivals.

That was her first go back at six furlongs since winning on her debut back in September 2023 and she showed a very likable attitude to tough it out from the front when challenged.

Having won on soft ground and good-to-firm, she won’t mind what the weather does, and a repeat of her Salisbury run would give her every chance in a race where plenty have more to prove.

The Hughes yard celebrated their biggest success last Saturday with No Half Measures winning the July Cup and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if they followed up with another big race success this weekend.

I often like the chances of front runners at Newbury, and I think CERTAIN LAD could be ready to run a big race in Newbury’s opening contest, the Listed Steventon Stakes (1.50pm).

Jack Channon’s gelding retains his zest as a nine-year-old and could be very dangerous if allowed to dominate from the front.

He’s proven at this level and ran a big race on his seasonal reappearance in a Group Two at Longchamp.

He was only just caught in the final furlong of that race, having given a bold sight from the front, being run down by subsequent Group One runner-up Map Of Stars.

It’s worth putting a line through his run at Chester last time, as he was slowly away – fatal at the Roodee – and lost a shoe during the race.

Back on a more conventional track, at his ideal trip of a mile-and-a-quarter, he can run a big race.

Any rain would significantly enhance his chances too, so he looks well worth an each-way play at 20/1.

In the following two-mile-and-half-a-furlong handicap (2.25pm), Andrew Balding currently has three horses entered and it’s his WILD WAVES that catches my eye.

This four-year-old ran a big race to come from the rear of the field and finish third in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot, when racing off almost level weights against some higher-rated rivals.

Back in a handicap, with what should be a nice racing weight, he looks a good each-way bet at 7/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Certain Lad e/w 1.50pm Newbury

Wild Waves e/w 2.25pm Newbury

Fair Angellica e/w 2.57pm Newbury