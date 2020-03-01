A night of live poetry and discussion in tribute to the multifaceted artist that was James Baldwin, exploring the failure of the media to recognise his life’s work beyond the singular narrative of the Black experience in America. Speakers confirmed include Dr. Michelle Asantewa, Dean Atta and Keith Jarrett.

City A.M. Club members receive 10% off admissions. Visit The City Culture Corner partner page to redeem this offer.

Date: Tuesday 17th March

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Wilton’s Music Hall, Graces Alley, London E1 8JB