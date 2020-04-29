Facebook poaches top social media regulator from Ofcom

Facebook has ramped up its defence against upcoming social media regulation by poaching a top executive from media watchdog Ofcom.

Tony Close, Ofcom’s director of content standards, has been closely involved in drawing up rules to regulate tech giants such as Google and Facebook amid rising concern about online harms.

The government is set to appoint Ofcom as the UK’s first internet watchdog, with powers to police social media firms and hand down fines for any breaches.

But Facebook has tapped Close, who will take over his new role as director of content regulation in August, to navigate any new laws and lobby for the social media giant’s interests.

It is understood that Close, who joined Ofcom in 2003, has been placed on gardening leave for three months following his resignation and his access to internal systems has been blocked.

But the move has sparked controversy amid concerns that Facebook and other deep-pocketed tech giants could buy inside knowledge by luring away top regulators.

“He was obviously privy to all their thinking about online harms,” a former Ofcom official told The Times, which first reported the move.

“Facebook wants regulation that isn’t going to adversely affect their profits too much, so it’s in their interest to recruit people with inside knowledge.”

Damian Collins, former chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, also raised concerns about a “revolving door” between regulator and industry.

“Parliament must insist on a proper regulator with teeth who can set standards for the platforms and hold them to account,” he said.

City A.M. understands that Close was one of a number of Ofcom employees involved in discussions about online regulation, but stepped back after entering job talks with Facebook.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has previously welcomed tighter regulation of social media firms, stating that private companies should not be left to make important decisions on issues such as freedom of speech.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “Ofcom has no current role in regulating online companies, but we have robust measures in place to manage any potential conflicts of interest.”