Musk vs Zuck: Twitter and Facebook bosses agree to a… cage fight

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Facebook owner Meta’s boss Mark Zuckerberg appear to have agreed to a cage fight.

The social media billionaires will scrap it out after Musk, who also owns Tesla, said he was “up for a cage fight” with his tech giant rival.

Zuckerberg posted a story on Instagram this morning, showing Elon Musk tweeting that he would fight. Musk later said on Twitter, “if this is for real I will do it!”.

The Facebook billionaire’s most recent post on Instagram, which Meta also owns, shows him grabbing, as he writes it is “great learning from jiu jitsu legend Mikey Musumeci.. and starting to prepare for our MMA debuts.”

“The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesperson told the BBC, while Musk responded to an article speculating on the cage fight, saying simply “Vegas Octagon”, as the location.

Musk, 52, continued with a series of curious tweets, saying: “I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

He added: “I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air.”

It’s not clear if Musk, who is known for ‘trolling’ on the social media site, is serious about the prospect of a cage fight with the 39-year-old Facebook owner.

Twitter and Meta have been approached for comment.