Meta: Facebook and Instagram owner plans to charge European users

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is reportedly planning to charge European users up to $17 (£14) per month for an ad-free subscription tier.

The Silicon Valley powerhouse could offer ad-free Instagram and Facebook for paying subscribers while users wishing to hang onto free access must agree to targeted ads based on their personal data.

Meta will charge EU users $14 (£11.60) per month for mobile Instagram access, with a $17 fee for combined Facebook and Instagram desktop access also in the pipeline, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It follows discussions with EU regulators aiming to curb data exploitation by tech giants, particularly with regards to how much private data they can collect.

The proposed plans could encourage users to choose the free option and aid Meta’s regulatory compliance without major impacts on its ad business, a vital revenue stream for the company.

It is unclear whether Meta’s changes will impact the UK. Despite leaving the bloc, it is still largely following EU data laws which suggests UK users may also have to fork out for their privacy.

A Meta spokesperson said the tech giant “believes in the value of free services which are supported by personalised ads.”

“However, we continue to explore options to ensure we comply with evolving regulatory requirements,” they added.

Shares in the US company rose 2.2 per cent on Tuesday.

The plans have triggered concerns from prominent privacy activist and lawyer Max Schrems, who said “fundamental rights cannot be for sale.” He has vowed to challenge the changes in court.