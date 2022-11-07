Facebook owner Meta gears up for mass job cuts

Facebook gears up for job cuts (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Things seem to keep going from bad to worse for Meta, with the Facebook owner expected to announce mass layoffs this week.

Sources told the Wall Street Journal that thousands of staff are set to be culled, as the tech giant fends off advertising budget cuts.

Meta declined to comment on the reports, and instead referred to chief exec Mark Zuckerberg’s third-quarter results statement that said the firm would “focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas.”

Zuckerberg said that this would mean “some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year”.

It comes after the Silicon Valley firm said profits had halved during the third quarter as ad-supported platforms like Facebook and Instagram struggle with inflation and rising interest rates.

Around $80bn (£69bn) was wiped off the company’s market value following the news, leaving shares down over 70 per cent in the year to date.

However, Meta is not alone in this downturn, with the likes of Alphabet also slowing down intense hiring.

Meta added more than 27,000 employees in 2020 and 2021 combined, meaning that its headcount ballooned.

This is an issue that Twitter is also grappling with under the steer of Elon Musk.

Musk told followers that he had “no choice” but to start cutting the social media firm’s 7,500 workforce. He said Twitter was losing more than $4m (£3.5m) per day, or about $1,000 every minute.

Former Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey apologised to the Twitter team.

“Folks at Twitter, past and present, are strong and resilient,” Dorsey wrote on Twitter. “They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”