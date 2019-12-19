Facebook awaits EU court opinion in key privacy case

An adviser to Europe’s top court will today offer his view on whether tools used by companies to transfer data abroad protect European citizens’ data, a critical development in a long-running EU court case against Facebook.



The opinion could affect thousands of standard contractual clauses used by the social media giant — as well as most other companies in the bloc — to move electronic information across its borders.

The case is being brought by Austrian lawyer and privacy activist Max Schrems, who challenged Facebook’s use of the clauses on the grounds they do not offer EU citizens sufficient data protection safeguards.



The clauses at stake underpin important business activities including cloud infrastructure, outsourced services, human resources management, and marketing.



Henrik Saugmandsgaard Oe, advocate general at the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice, will offer a non-binding opinion on the case.



He will also make a recommendation on whether the EU-US Privacy Shield, which was launched in 2016 to protect Europeans’ personal data when it is transferred across the Atlantic for commercial use, is lawful.

EU judges, who will rule on the cases in the coming months, follow court advisers’ recommendations in four out of five cases.



Schrems has previously fought and won a case against the EU’s previous Safe Harbour privacy rules, which found that the previous trans-Atlantic data protection rules were invalid.

