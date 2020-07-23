Face masks mandatory in English shops and supermarkets from Friday

Face masks will be mandatory at all enclosed public spaces in England from tomorrow, including shops, supermarkets, shopping centres and transport hubs.

The new regulations will also count for people buying takeaway food and drink from cafes and shops, however you will be able to take your face covering off to eat at this type of venue if there is a place to sit.

Read more: TfL stops 30,000 commuters not wearing face masks

Face coverings will not be mandatory in restaurants, pubs, hairdressers and other treatment salons, gyms and leisure centres, cinemas, concert halls or theatres.

Fines for non-compliance will be £100.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “As we move into the next stage of easing restrictions for the public, it is vital we continue to shop safely so that we can make the most of our fantastic retail industry this summer.

“Everyone must play their part in fighting this virus by following this new guidance.

“I also want to thank the British public for all the sacrifices they are making to help keep this country safe.”

More to follow.