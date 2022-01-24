EY to open office for “neuro-diverse” tech workers in Manchester

Accountancy firm EY is set to open an office for “neuro-diverse” tech workers in Manchester.

EY said it will hire 100 people with “cognitive differences” such as ADHD, dyslexia, and autism, to work on projects involving emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and the blockchain.

The Manchester Neuro-Diverse Centre of Excellence (NDCoE) is set to become EY’s first office for neuro-divergent workers in the UK.

EY’s plans come as the UK faces a nationwide shortage of tech workers.

Alison Kay, EY’s Managing Partner for Client Service in the UK & Ireland said: “Neurodivergent individuals are typically highly proficient in some of the ‘in-demand’ skills of right now, and in the future.”

Plans for the new UK technology hub – which will be designed to support people with cognitive differences – come after the concept proved successful elsewhere.

EY currently runs 12 NDCoEs across the globe, including three in Canada, six in the US, and one each in India, Poland, and Spain.

Catriona Campbell, EY’s client technology & innovation officer, said that experience from EY’s offices for neuro-diverse worker in the US show that “neurodivergent employees excelled at innovation.”

“The diversity of thought and creativity they brought was a differentiator,” Campbell said.

Stephen Church, managing partner at EY’s Manchester office, said: “I couldn’t be prouder that EY has selected Manchester and the North of England to locate the NCoE, recognising the innovative spirit in the city and the strength of the community we have locally.”