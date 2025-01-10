Extra bank holiday 2025: Hospitality industry slams Number 10 decision

Bank holiday 2025: There had been rumours of an additional day off this year

Bank holidays 2025: Number 10 has announced the additional day off has been canned

It had been rumoured that an additional bank holiday would make its way onto the calendar for 2025 to earmark the end of WWII, but Number 10 has announced that the extra day off won’t be going ahead.

UK hospitality bodies have slammed the government’s decision to can the extra bank holiday, re-iterating that they provide an extra boost to the hospitality sector. Their messages echo calls made in 2022 to make the additional bank holiday for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee a permanent new addition to the calendar (pleas that were ultimately not met).

Martin Williams, formerly of M Restaurants and the Gaucho group, criticised the move as “a lost opportunity.”

He said: “An extra bank holiday would bring a much needed boost to the hospitality sector in the face of the additional headwinds resulting from April’s punitive budget. Local Pubs and independent restaurants would have seen a great benefit- a lost opportunity.”

And a UKHospitality spokesperson told City AM: “Bank holidays are always occasions when Brits choose to visit a local pub, have a meal out or plan a long weekend, and this inevitably provides a boost to hospitality businesses. At a time when the sector is struggling with increasing costs at every turn, bank holidays and other times of high demand, like Easter and summer holidays, will have greater importance placed on them to deliver a boost in sales.”

And a spokesperson from the Campaign For Real Ale added: “Bank holidays represent brilliant opportunities for the beer and pub industry. They provide an extra day of support for pubs, social clubs and taprooms who are looking to improve trade.

“The pub trade continues to struggle with financial challenges, including high energy bills and costs continuing to rise. CAMRA’s data shows that pub businesses have a higher rate of churn than ever before and still face a serious decline in the number of licensees able to stay in business in the UK.

“Pubs are crucial for community cohesion, providing welcoming spaces for social interaction and helping to combat isolation. They remain at the heart of our communities and bank holidays provide a fantastic occasion for people to come together down at their local pub and enjoy a pint of cask ale or real cider with friends and family.”

Bank holidays 2025: the full list of remaining days

Friday 18 April: Good Friday

Monday 21 April: Easter Monday

Monday 5 May: Early May Bank Holiday

Monday 26 May: Spring Bank Holiday

Monday 25 August: Summer Bank Holiday

Thursday 25 December: Christmas Day

Friday 26 December: Boxing Day