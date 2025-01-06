2025 Bank holidays: the full list including rumours of an extra day off

There had been rumours about an additional 2025 bank holidays

There had been rumours of an additional 2025 bank holiday to mark 80th anniversary of the end of WW2

With better weather, longer evenings and two 2025 bank holidays, May is already a decent proposition for City workers – but rumours of a third 2025 bank holiday to earmark the end of WW2 threatened to make the month even more easygoing.

However, the government announced this morning that the additional bank holiday won’t be going ahead. A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement: “The 80th anniversaries of Victory in Europe Day and Victory in Japan Day are moments of huge significance.

“We’ll honour them with fitting events, using the early May bank holiday for commemorative activities. There are no plans for an additional holiday.”

There is a high cost to putting on extra bank holidays, where most of the private sector shuts down for an additional working day. Research showed that an additional bank holiday may cost around £2.4 billion to the UK economy.

2025 bank holidays: the full list

The government’s message is that the remaining bank holidays will be when we’re encouraged to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Here’s the full list of this year’s bank holidays.

Friday 18 April: Good Friday

Monday 21 April: Easter Monday

Monday 5 May: Early May Bank Holiday

Monday 26 May: Spring Bank Holiday

Monday 25 August: Summer Bank Holiday

Thursday 25 December: Christmas Day

Friday 26 December: Boxing Day

Things to do in 2025

There is plenty to book this year, including the return of Monster Trucks to London, new Bridget Jones and Mission Impossible films and gigs from Billie Eilish and Peter Kay.

To find a full list of things to do in 2025, read our City AM guide to the best 25 things to do this year.