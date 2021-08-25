Extinction Rebellion: Number of XR protesters arrested in London nears 200

The number of people arrested at Extinction Rebellion (XR) events in London protests since Sunday has almost reached 200 as the environmental group targeted the Oxford Circus area.

The Metropolitan Police said as of 6pm tonight, another six had been arrested for a “variety of offences”.

Now the total number of arrests made over the four days of protests to 196.

However, dozens of people could be seen being dragged away by officers earlier today after a large group blocked off the surrounding roads near Oxford Circus with a partially-built pink sculpture – putting traffic at a standstill.

The Met moved in after a van dropped off the sculpture and protesters formed a human chain to stop it being taken down, according to XR.

An XR spokesperson told pA tonight: “The van pulled up and everything was unloaded, including a partially-assembled pink structure.

“Some women then came and formed a ring to allow the structure to be built by holding hands and gluing their hands together.

“The police came charging in to try and stop it being built and rushed through the women to get to it, but the structure was already built by that point.

“Some people then began gluing themselves to the structure.”

Police had warned XR protesters to leave the area or face being arrested.

The City has so far avoided being targetted in this current wave of protest action.