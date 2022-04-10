Travel Chaos: Extinction Rebellion blocks Lambeth and Vauxhall bridges

Extinction Rebellion activists block Lambeth Bridge (credit: Twitter)

Activists from the green campaign group Extinction Rebellion are blocking two of the key travel arteries across London.

This afternoon climate activists arrived at two protest sites on Lambeth and Vauxhall bridges in order to prevent traffic from crossing the river.

Thousands of green rabble rousers are demonstrating across the capital today to protest the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels after the government doubled down on its commitment to exploit oil and gas reserves in the North Sea.

“Being on this bridge makes an impact and makes those in power see us and hear us,” said Ceilidh, a 20 year old youth activist.

“There a lot of young people on Lambeth bridge, most of whom are under 18 and so are not able to vote. So this is the only way these young people can make their voices heard,” she added.

In a tweet the Metropolitan Police confirmed that both bridges are closed. No arrests have been made so far, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion told City A.M..

“There are multiple protests taking place across London today. At the moment Lambeth and Vauxhall Bridges are currently closed due to a protest,” the Metropolitan Police wrote in a Twitter statement.

“We are working with our partners to reduce the disruption to Londoners,” the police continued.

Vauxhall and Lambeth bridges are a key crossing point for ambulances taking patients to St Thomas’ hospital.

Video footage shows activists making way for emergency vehicles to cross the bridge while doctors from a branch of Extinction Rebellion have joined the protest.

An ambulance crosses Lambeth Bridge amid the protest.

The travel disruption comes amid a weekend of planned demonstrations by XR activists across the UK’s capital.

Yesterday, Extinction Rebellion activists marched through the streets of London, blocking roads near Oxford Street and Regent Street, while on Friday a banner reading “End Fossil Fuels Now” was hung from London Bridge.

