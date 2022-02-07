Explainer-in brief: A Winter games of politics and controversy

Flag bearers Olga Fatkulina and Vadim Shipachyov of Team ROC carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Last Friday, the Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off with a whirl of lights and colour. But it was also surrounded by a storm of controversy which threatens to overshadow the games.

A handful of nations, including the US and the UK, have staged a diplomatic boycott of the event (meaning athletes, but no officials will attend) as a result of human rights abuse in Xinjiang and power grabs in Hong Kong. India launched a last-minute diplomatic boycott after a commander involved in clashes on the border between the two countries was chosen as a torchbearer in the customary torch relay leading up to the games.

The continued disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, who hasn’t been seen publicly since she accused a top member of the Communist Party of sexual assault, has also cast a shadow over the games.

The city has also been cast in an eerie silence as China has attempted to maintain a policy of Covid-19 elimination, even as athletes and other guests flood into Beijing.