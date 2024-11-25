Explainer in brief: Why does Labour want to abolish local councils?

Efficiency has quickly become a key buzzword in governance, so reports that Labour is drawing up plans to abolish dozens of district councils in a bid to streamline local government fits right in.

According to The Times, the government will unveil a plan in the coming weeks to radically reform local government in an overhaul that will see several district councils abolished and merged.

Currently, many counties are governed under a two-tier system of local government made up of district councils (typically responsible for day-to-day matters like planning permissions and bin collecting) and county councils (responsible for county-wide decisions on services including transport and social care). Supporters of reform argue such a system is inefficient and conflict-ridden, with multiple political leaderships often clashing over county issues.

It can also be a breeding ground for Nimbyism, with district councils – which also handle planning permissions – blamed for blocking construction projects.

At the moment, England is home to 21 county councils and 164 district councils. Replacing all two-tier systems with larger unitary councils could save the taxpayer over £2.9bn in five years, according to analysis by the County Councils’ Network published in 2020.

So who’s set to be in the firing line? That’s yet to be seen, though Norfolk and Suffolk are reportedly prime targets, while Essex, Kent, Surrey and Hertfordshire could also be affected by reforms. Ministers will only implement measures in areas that support the changes though, The Times stated.