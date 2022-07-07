Explainer-in-brief: Why the 1922 committee’s decisions matter

Conservative MP Graham Brady is the current chairman of the 1922 committee. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The 1922 committee, the parliamentary group of Conservative backbenchers, will hold elections next Monday. Among those who are considering running there’s Steve Baker, Andrew Bridgen, Aaron Bell and others who have been critical of the prime minister in the past.

All Tory backbenchers will be able to vote for the eighteen places on the executive. The committee has a key role, holding the power to change the rules that allow for a leadership challenge.

According to current rules, because Boris Johnson survived the vote of no-confidence on the 6th of June, he would be protected from a second vote for a year.

Yet everything could change, as the 1922 committee could alter the rules to allow for a second vote. To trigger a second confidence vote the chair of the committee would have to receive a higher number of letters than the last time. That could mean another vote of no confidence next week.